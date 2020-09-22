9:44 by Daily Maverick Have your say: Cry, Zimbabwe: Lawyers appeal for acts of solidarity to defend human rights

In an unusual act of transnational solidarity last week the Johannesburg Society of Advocates hosted a webinar to discuss ‘the crisis in law’ in Zimbabwe. Their intention was to allow the world to hear directly from practising human rights lawyers about the subversion of the rule of law into ‘rule by law’ and to speak about the cases they are involved in.