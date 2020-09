7:57 by Nehanda TV Have your say: Impala car hire owner comments on one of his vehicles being used to abduct Muchehiwa – VIDEO

Harare based Impala car hire company owner and CEO Thompson Dondo notes that he was not aware that his rental vehicle (registration No AES 2433) caught in CCTV footage was hired with malicious intentions to abduct and torture Tawanda Muchehiwa ahead of the foiled July 31 protests.