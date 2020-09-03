3.9.2020 15:39
by ZPP

Is this the freedom?: ZPP

For Zimbabwe, August 2020, has been the most complicated month. During this month, the ruling Zanu PF started off by celebrating two years after its contested electoral victory in August 2018. Amid these celebrations, victims and families of those killed and injured when soldiers opened fire on unarmed protesting civilians on August 1, 2018, were still to get any recourse in the form of compensation, prosecution of perpetrators, or at the very least, an apology.

Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga holds a placard during an anti-corruption protest march along Borrowdale road, on July 31, 2020 in Harare. – Police in Zimbabwe arrested on July 31, 2020 internationally-aclaimed novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga as they enforced a ban on protests coinciding with the anniversary of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s election. Dangarembga, 61, was bundled into a police truck as she demonstrated in the upmarket Harare suburb of Borrowdale alongside another protester. (Photo by ZINYANGE AUNTONY / AFP) (Photo by ZINYANGE AUNTONY/AFP via Getty Images)

Read full report: ZIMBABWE IS THIS FREEDOM ZPP MONTHLY MONITORING REPORT

Post published in: Featured

Related

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *