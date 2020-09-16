14:46 by Martin Have your say: Khupe expels Marondera, Gwanda mayors and recalls 8 Bulawayo councillors

The MDC-T earlier this week expelled 11 councillors in Harare and three in Beitbridge. The Supreme Court in March this year declared that the MDC Alliance was a loose coalition of parties, including the MDC-T which was led by Nelson Chamisa. The court said Chamisa – who stood as MDC Alliance leader at the last