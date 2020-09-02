Lawyers Stage Demo At High Court

A placard styled “Respect our Constitution, Zimbabweans Lives matter” was placed outside the High Court plastered with documents highlighting sections 49 to 76 of the Constitution.
They took turns to place white flowers before the placard laying them like a wreath.
The demonstration comes in the wake of various complaints by human rights lawyers against the State which appears to be implementing justice in a politically motivated manner.
Various opposition and activism proponents are incarcerated and being denied bail, which is a Constitutional right.Post published in: Featured