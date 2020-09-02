2.9.2020 14:09
by Nhau

Lawyers Stage Demo At High Court

Lawyers from different law firms staged a mini demonstration in Harare soon after Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume was granted bail at the High Court, Wednesday.

A magistrate said if released, Ngarivhume would continue to promote violent protests [Zinyange Auntony/AFP]

Their main objective was to highlight their concerns about how President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government was abusing the Constitution and not respecting the rule of law.

A placard styled “Respect our Constitution, Zimbabweans Lives matter” was placed outside the High Court plastered with documents highlighting sections 49 to 76 of the Constitution.

They took turns to place white flowers before the placard laying them like a wreath.

The demonstration comes in the wake of various complaints by human rights lawyers against the State which appears to be implementing justice in a politically motivated manner.

Various opposition and activism proponents are incarcerated and being denied bail, which is a Constitutional right.

