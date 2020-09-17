13:14 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: Matanga pays for ZRP’s misdemeanors

A HARARE Magistrate has ordered Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga to pay more than RTGS$50 000 to a Mazowe man as compensation for damages to his vehicle, which was burnt to ashes in 2019 by some law enforcement agents, who were evicting illegal miners at Jumbo Mine in Mazowe, in Mashonaland Central province.