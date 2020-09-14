7:31 by VOA Studio 7 Have your say: Mnangagwa Breathing Fire, Demanding Arrest of Exiled G40 Members ‘Peddling Lies’ About Zimbabwe

MARYLAND — President Emmerson Mnangagwa says his government is intending to seek assistance from South Africa in the arrest and extradition to Zimbabwe of some former Zanu PF officials, who are using social media to allegedly peddle lies about the social, economic and political situation in the country.