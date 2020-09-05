Postponement of Public Interviews for Con Court Appointments]

Postponement to Monday 28th and Tuesday 29th September:
Public Interviews of Candidates for Appointment as
Judges of Constitutional Court
The Judicial Service Commission has announced the postponement to the end of September of the public interviews to select candidates for appointment as Judges of the Constitutional Court. These interviews were due to take place next week, as previously notified in Court Watch 11/2020 of 8th August [link].
The interviews will now take place on Monday 28th and Tuesday 29th September.
The Commission’s announcement explains the postponement as follows:
“The reason for the postponement is to ensure compliance with the Covid-19 Regulations during the interviews as well as the need to put in place the necessary technical systems to accommodate candidates who are currently residing outside Zimbabwe and have failed to travel for the interviews due to the Covid-19 restrictions on cross-border travel.”
Reminder: The Candidates
For ease of reference we repeat the names of the twelve candidates given in Court Watch 11/2020:
- Hon. Mr Justice David George Bartlett (Rtd)
- Hon. Mr Justice Energy Chinembiri Bhunu, JA
- Mr. Donald Stevenson Corke
- Hon. Mr Justice Paddington Shadreck Garwe, AJCC
- Hon. Mrs Justice Anne Mary Gowora, AJCC
- Hon. Mr Justice Ben Hlatshwayo, AJCC
- Hon. Mr Justice Charles Hungwe, JA
- Hon. Mrs Justice Rita Tambudzai Makarau, AJCC
- Mr Smart Mirirai
- Hon.Mr Justice Bharat Patel, AJCC
- Mr ArnoldTsunga
- Hon. Mr JusticeHappias Zhou, J.
The Commission has undertaken to post a detailed programme of events at the venue of the interviews. If possible, Veritas will circulate that information in a bulletin in advance of the interviews.
Anyone with queries or who requires more information on the interviews may visit the Commission, on the 2nd Floor, Causeway Building, Central Avenue, Harare; or contact it on telephone numbers 0242-706260/704118 or send an email to [email protected].
