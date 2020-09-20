7:18 by iol .co.za Have your say: Public protector won’t let ANC off the hook despite vow to pay for Zimbabwe trip

Cape Town – Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will not be letting the ANC off the hook despite the ruling party declaring it will pay back the costs incurred to fly the party’s delegation, led by secretary-general Ace Magashule, to meet Zanu-PF leaders in Zimbabwe.