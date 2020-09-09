11:23 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: Sikhala makes freedom bid at high court

ZENGEZA West constituency legislator Hon. Job Sikhala has asked the High Court to end his incarceration by releasing him on bail after he was arrested and detained in August for allegedly inciting people to commit public violence through participating in anti-government protests aimed at registering concern over mismanagement by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.