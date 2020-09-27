17:22 by Eddie Cross Have your say: Whispering Spring

Yesterday the Jacaranda trees that surround our home in Harare, burst into bloom. There is no other description for this annual event – one minute the trees are bare and lifeless and then suddenly they come out in blossom – that almost indescribable blue/purple. When you couple that to the banks of other flowering shrubs and the brilliant colours of the bougainvillea, suddenly what was a brown and almost lifeless City becomes a living garden.