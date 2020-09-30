7:44 by ReliefWeb Have your say: Zimbabwe’s Feed the Future Farmers Demonstrate Resilience During the COVID-19 Lockdown

On March 30, the Government of Zimbabwe announced a nation-wide lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19. People were instructed to stay home, and to only go out to buy groceries or medicine. Police set up roadblocks throughout the country, only allowing essential workers with a permit to travel.