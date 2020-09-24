Zin court orders detention of Mamombe in prison to assess mental aptitude

Magistrate Makwande granted the order after Prosecutor Michael Reza
filed an application seeking to have Hon. Mamombe examined in
accordance with provisions of the Mental Health Act after she recently
failed to appear in court to stand trial on charges of communicating
falsehoods prejudicial to the state.
The Magistrate said Hon. Mamombe should be placed under the
supervision of the Superintendent of Harare Remand Prison while some
“neutral doctors” assess her mental aptitude before her trial
commences.
Hon. Mamombe who had been out of custody on bail, was arrested by
Zimbabwe Republic Police members together with opposition MDC-Alliance
party Youth Assembly leaders Cecelia Chimbiri aged 31 years and Netsai
Marova aged 25 years, and charged with publishing or communicating
false statements prejudicial to the state as defined in section
31(a)(ii) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act and
publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the state
as defined in section 31(a)(iii) of the Criminal Law (Codification and
Reform) Act.
The trio was also charged with defeating or obstructing the course of
justice as defined in section 184(1)(f) of the Criminal Law
(Codification and Reform) Act.
Magistrate Makwande told Hon. Mamombe, Chimbiri and Marova that she
vetoed their bail application after being convinced that there were
compelling reasons not to admit them to bail.
Hon. Mamombe who is represented by Alec Muchadehama, Jeremiah Bamu,
Roselyn Hanzi and Tinomuda Shoko of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights,
went missing together with Chimbiri and Marova on 13 May 2020, when
they were abducted in Harare and were only found on 15 May 2020 after
being dumped in Bindura in Mashonaland Central province.
The trio has already been charged with committing public violence
after they were arrested on 26 May 2020 for allegedly participating in
an anti-government protest against hunger during the national lockdown
period as defined in section 37 of the Criminal Law (Codification and
Reform) Act and for contravening section 5(3) (a) as read with section
5(1) of Statutory Instrument 99 of 2020 of Public Health (COVID-19
Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) Order,
2020