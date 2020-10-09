9.10.2020 12:13
by Veritas

2021 National budget consultations

BILL WATCH

PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 37/2020

Public Hearings Monday 12th to Friday 16th October

2021 NATIONAL BUDGET CONSULTATIONS

Parliament has published the following self-explanatory notice in the press.  Veritas reproduces it as a public service.  Please also see our note at the end of this bulletin on the purpose of the public consultations.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

2021 NATIONAL BUDGET CONSULTATIONS

The Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development and members of the Expanded Sustainable Development Goals Committee will hold public hearings on the 2021 National Budget Consultations from the 12th to the 16th of October 2020. The teams will cover various places in Zimbabwe as follows:

Team A

Date Place Venue Time
12 October Mvurwi Mvurwi Park 1030-1230 hrs
13 October Chiweshe Nzvimbo 1030-1230 hrs
14 October Mt Darwin Mt Darwin Sports Club 1030-1230 hrs
15 October Mahusekwa Marondera Rural District Council 1030-1230 hrs
15 October St Marys St Marys’ Hall 1430-1730 hrs
16 October Mutoko Nyamakwere Lodge 1030-1230 hrs

Team B

Date Place Venue Time
12 October Harare Ambassador Hotel 1030-1230 hrs
12 October Norton Pakare Paye Arts Centre 1430-1730 hrs
13 October Hurungwe Karoi Junior School 1030-1230 hrs
14 October Gokwe Gokwe Business Centre 1030-1230 hrs
15 October Mberengwa Mberengwa Education Centre 1030-1230 hrs
16 October Shurugwi Chachacha – LID Agency Training Centre 1030-1230 hrs

Team C

Date Place Venue Time
12 October Bulawayo Selbourne Hotel 1030-1230 hrs
13 October Hwange Hwange Colliery Club 1030-1230 hrs
14 October Inyathi Tatazela Hall 1030-1230 hrs
15 October Plumtree Plumtree TMB Hall 1030-1230 hrs
16 October Colleen Bawn Colleen Bawn Community Hall 1030-1230 hrs

Team D

Date Place Venue Time
12 October Chimanimani Nedziwa – UMC 1030-1230 hrs
13 October Buhera Murambinda- B.S.P.Z. 1030-1230 hrs
14 October Zimunya Chiefs Hall, 22 Miles 1030-1230 hrs
15 October Chiredzi Chitsinga Hall 1030-1230 hrs
16 October Mwenezi Neshuro Council Board Room 1030-1230 hrs
16 October Chivi Chivi RDC 1430-1730 hrs

Virtual Hearings

Date Radio Station/ Venue Time
13 October Diamond FM 1900-2000 hrs
14 October Power FM 1900-2000 hrs
15 October Khulumani FM 1900-2000 hrs
15 October Hevoi FM 1900-2000 hrs

ALL THOSE WHO WILL BE PUTTING ON MILITARY UNIFORMS, SIGNS OF RANKS, FLAGS OR BADGES AND POLITICAL PARTY REGALIA WILL NOT HAVE ACCESS TO THE PUBLIC HEARING.

The public hearings will at all times comply with the Ministry of Health and Child Care COVID 19 Regulations as outlined in Statutory Instruments 99 and 110 regarding the observing of social distancing, sanitization, temperature screening and wearing of facial masks.

  1. a)Only 100 participants will be allowed at any one time,
  2. b)Where more than 100 participants want to attend, they will only be allowed in groups that comply with the requirements,
  3. c)All participants must be wearing facial masks,
  4. d)Appropriate social distancing will be observed.

ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC ARE URGED TO OBSERVE THESE REQUIREMENTS WHICH WILL BE MONITORED BY THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND CHILD WELFARE TEAMS.

The public, interested groups and organizations are invited to attend these consultations.

Written submissions and correspondences are welcome and should be addressed to:

The Clerk of Parliament

Attention: Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development

P.O. Box CY 298

Causeway

Harare

Submissions can also be made by email through email addresses:

[email protected] and [email protected]

Telephone: (04) 700181-8, 252936-49

Chiwoniso Mataruka (Principal Committee Clerk) Ext. 2062

Sibonisiwe Dube-Nkala (Public Relations Officer) Ext. 2316

Fax: (04)252935

Follow us on our social media

Facebook: Parliament of Zimbabwe:   https://www.facebook.com/parliamentofzim/

Twitter: @ParliamentZim

Instagram: Parliament of Zimbabwe

Veritas Note on the Purpose of the Public Hearings

The Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development, as its name indicates, oversees the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development and its handling of Budget matters.  The Committee on Sustainable Development Goals is concerned with the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals [SDGs] by 2030, which involves assessing how the Government’s financial resources should be allocated to ensure that the targets set by the SDGs are achieved.

Parliament is bound by the Constitution to consult the public on its Budget processes.  The public hearings are intended to provide an opportunity for members of the public to engage with MPs constituting the teams and to explain what they think the 2021 National Budget should – or should not – contain and why.  For instance, citizens may wish to make known to MPs their views on such matters as the income tax threshold, the income tax bands, VAT, the intermediated money transfer tax, customs and excise duties, allocation of funds to Ministries and priority areas for funding, and the measures Government should apply to reduce inflation, price increases, fuel and power shortages, etc.

The information that team members gather at the public hearings will enable them, not only to prepare a report for presentation to the National Assembly when the 2021 National Budget is eventually presented to Parliament, but to present the Zimbabwean public’s views on to other MPs during the other preliminary Parliamentary processes that precede the Budget presentation by the Minister.  These processes include the pre-Budget Seminar.  The hearings should, therefore, ensure that the views expressed at the public hearings by members of the public come to the attention of all MPs.

Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied.

Post published in: Featured

Related

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *