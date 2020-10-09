PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 37/2020
Public Hearings Monday 12th to Friday 16th October
2021 NATIONAL BUDGET CONSULTATIONS
Parliament has published the following self-explanatory notice in the press. Veritas reproduces it as a public service. Please also see our note at the end of this bulletin on the purpose of the public consultations.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
2021 NATIONAL BUDGET CONSULTATIONS
The Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development and members of the Expanded Sustainable Development Goals Committee will hold public hearings on the 2021 National Budget Consultations from the 12th to the 16th of October 2020. The teams will cover various places in Zimbabwe as follows:
Team A
|Date
|Place
|Venue
|Time
|12 October
|Mvurwi
|Mvurwi Park
|1030-1230 hrs
|13 October
|Chiweshe
|Nzvimbo
|1030-1230 hrs
|14 October
|Mt Darwin
|Mt Darwin Sports Club
|1030-1230 hrs
|15 October
|Mahusekwa
|Marondera Rural District Council
|1030-1230 hrs
|15 October
|St Marys
|St Marys’ Hall
|1430-1730 hrs
|16 October
|Mutoko
|Nyamakwere Lodge
|1030-1230 hrs
Team B
|Date
|Place
|Venue
|Time
|12 October
|Harare
|Ambassador Hotel
|1030-1230 hrs
|12 October
|Norton
|Pakare Paye Arts Centre
|1430-1730 hrs
|13 October
|Hurungwe
|Karoi Junior School
|1030-1230 hrs
|14 October
|Gokwe
|Gokwe Business Centre
|1030-1230 hrs
|15 October
|Mberengwa
|Mberengwa Education Centre
|1030-1230 hrs
|16 October
|Shurugwi
|Chachacha – LID Agency Training Centre
|1030-1230 hrs
Team C
|Date
|Place
|Venue
|Time
|12 October
|Bulawayo
|Selbourne Hotel
|1030-1230 hrs
|13 October
|Hwange
|Hwange Colliery Club
|1030-1230 hrs
|14 October
|Inyathi
|Tatazela Hall
|1030-1230 hrs
|15 October
|Plumtree
|Plumtree TMB Hall
|1030-1230 hrs
|16 October
|Colleen Bawn
|Colleen Bawn Community Hall
|1030-1230 hrs
Team D
|Date
|Place
|Venue
|Time
|12 October
|Chimanimani
|Nedziwa – UMC
|1030-1230 hrs
|13 October
|Buhera
|Murambinda- B.S.P.Z.
|1030-1230 hrs
|14 October
|Zimunya
|Chiefs Hall, 22 Miles
|1030-1230 hrs
|15 October
|Chiredzi
|Chitsinga Hall
|1030-1230 hrs
|16 October
|Mwenezi
|Neshuro Council Board Room
|1030-1230 hrs
|16 October
|Chivi
|Chivi RDC
|1430-1730 hrs
Virtual Hearings
|Date
|Radio Station/ Venue
|Time
|13 October
|Diamond FM
|1900-2000 hrs
|14 October
|Power FM
|1900-2000 hrs
|15 October
|Khulumani FM
|1900-2000 hrs
|15 October
|Hevoi FM
|1900-2000 hrs
ALL THOSE WHO WILL BE PUTTING ON MILITARY UNIFORMS, SIGNS OF RANKS, FLAGS OR BADGES AND POLITICAL PARTY REGALIA WILL NOT HAVE ACCESS TO THE PUBLIC HEARING.
The public hearings will at all times comply with the Ministry of Health and Child Care COVID 19 Regulations as outlined in Statutory Instruments 99 and 110 regarding the observing of social distancing, sanitization, temperature screening and wearing of facial masks.
- a)Only 100 participants will be allowed at any one time,
- b)Where more than 100 participants want to attend, they will only be allowed in groups that comply with the requirements,
- c)All participants must be wearing facial masks,
- d)Appropriate social distancing will be observed.
ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC ARE URGED TO OBSERVE THESE REQUIREMENTS WHICH WILL BE MONITORED BY THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND CHILD WELFARE TEAMS.
The public, interested groups and organizations are invited to attend these consultations.
Written submissions and correspondences are welcome and should be addressed to:
The Clerk of Parliament
Attention: Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development
P.O. Box CY 298
Causeway
Harare
Submissions can also be made by email through email addresses:
[email protected] and [email protected]
Telephone: (04) 700181-8, 252936-49
Chiwoniso Mataruka (Principal Committee Clerk) Ext. 2062
Sibonisiwe Dube-Nkala (Public Relations Officer) Ext. 2316
Fax: (04)252935
Veritas Note on the Purpose of the Public Hearings
The Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development, as its name indicates, oversees the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development and its handling of Budget matters. The Committee on Sustainable Development Goals is concerned with the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals [SDGs] by 2030, which involves assessing how the Government’s financial resources should be allocated to ensure that the targets set by the SDGs are achieved.
Parliament is bound by the Constitution to consult the public on its Budget processes. The public hearings are intended to provide an opportunity for members of the public to engage with MPs constituting the teams and to explain what they think the 2021 National Budget should – or should not – contain and why. For instance, citizens may wish to make known to MPs their views on such matters as the income tax threshold, the income tax bands, VAT, the intermediated money transfer tax, customs and excise duties, allocation of funds to Ministries and priority areas for funding, and the measures Government should apply to reduce inflation, price increases, fuel and power shortages, etc.
The information that team members gather at the public hearings will enable them, not only to prepare a report for presentation to the National Assembly when the 2021 National Budget is eventually presented to Parliament, but to present the Zimbabwean public’s views on to other MPs during the other preliminary Parliamentary processes that precede the Budget presentation by the Minister. These processes include the pre-Budget Seminar. The hearings should, therefore, ensure that the views expressed at the public hearings by members of the public come to the attention of all MPs.
