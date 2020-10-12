12.10.2020 11:06
by Staff Reporter

Assessing the COVID-19 situation in Zimbabwe

Welcome to the 11th Edition of the NPRC Watch Report detailing transitional justice developments emanating from the second quarter of 2020. This edition covers the three months after the Government of Zimbabwe on 30 March 2020 declared a lockdown of movement and businesses to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Zimbabwe police corner a man as they disperse a crowd gathered to hear an address by leader of the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance, Nelson Chamisa, in Harare last year. PHOTO | AFP

In the last edition of the NPRC Watch Report, the National Transitional Justice Working Group (NTJWG) noted with caution that the Government of Zimbabwe would need to put in place robust measures to deal with the compounded crisis being the health emergency, social crisis and deteriorating human rights situation that was unfolding as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NTJWG observed that the country and indeed the rest of the world was treading in unchartered waters such that innovative public policy interventions leveraged on human rights-based approaches would have to be put in place.

Read the full report: NPRC-Watch-11th-Editionlr

