Caledonia reaches agreement with the Government of Zimbabwe to review potential investment opportunities

ST HELIER (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (the “Company” or “Caledonia”) (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement (the “agreement”) with the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe (the “Government”) under which Caledonia will evaluate mining rights, properties and/or projects in the gold sector that