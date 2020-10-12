8:35 by Africa News Have your say: Coronavirus: UN Country Team in Zimbabwe message on International Day of the Girl Child “My Voice, Our Equal Future”

The 2020 theme calls us to reimagine a better future inspired by the ideas and innovations of adolescent girls. Girls in Zimbabwe, as in the world over, face myriad challenges, including gender-based discriminations that result in less opportunities across a range of sectors like education, training and employment, compared with boys. By age 19,