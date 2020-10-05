12:52 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Having endured bullying and sexual abuse in my childhood, Zimbabweans shouldn’t tolerate any more bullying and brutality by regime

This is arguably the most traumatic, painful, and difficult article that I have ever penned in my entire 31 years of social justice activism through media writings - having embarked on this long and treacherous journey at the tender age of 16 years.