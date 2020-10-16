14:31 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: High court ends detention of Ngadziore OVER ABDUCTION PROTEST

HIGH Court Judge Justice Davison Foroma on Friday 16 October 2020ended the lengthy detention of Zimbabwe National Students Union(ZINASU) leader Takudzwa Ngadziore, who was arrested in September by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) members for allegedly protesting atImpala Car Rental premises demanding answers concerning its allegedrole in the use of its vehicles in the abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa,a journalism student.