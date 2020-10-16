High court ends detention of Ngadziore OVER ABDUCTION PROTEST

Muchehiwa, was abducted, disappeared and tortured by some unidentified
people in Bulawayo in July, who interrogated him to reveal the
whereabouts of his relative, freelance journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu.
The 22 year-old Ngadziore was arrested on Friday 18 September 2020 and
charged with contravening section 37(1)(b) of the Criminal Law
(Codification and Reform) Act for allegedly participating in a public
gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or
bigotry.
Prosecutors alleged that Ngadziore teamed up with 30 other
unidentified people and gathered at some traffic lights located in
Braeside suburb in Harare armed with placards and demonstrated against
Impala Car Rental’s alleged use of its vehicles in the abduction of
Muchehiwa.
During the demonstration, prosecutors claimed that Ngadziore sang
songs demeaning ZRP members.
Attempts by Ngadziore’s lawyer Webster Jiti of Zimbabwe Lawyers for
Huma Rights to have the ZINASU leader released on bail were dismissed
on Monday 21 September 2020 by Harare Magistrate Judith Taruvinga who
ruled that if set free he was likely to commit similar offences.
Jiti then filed an appeal at High Court challenging Magistrate
Taruvinga’s decision to deny Ngadziore bail, which was heard by
Justice Davison Foroma, who on Tuesday 6 October reserved his ruling
on the student leader’s freedom bid.
On Friday 16 October 2020, Justice Foroma ordered that Ngadziore be
released from Harare Remand Prison after imposing some stringent bail
conditions including paying RTGS$5 000 bail, staying away from public
gatherings, reporting once a week at Harare Central Police Station,
keeping 500 metres away from Impala Car Rental premises, surrendering
his passport and not to interfere with state witnesses.