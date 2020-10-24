20:50 by Martin Have your say: I was taught how to play chess at the age of 13 when I was in grade 7 by my peers

I was taught how to play chess at the age of 13 when I was in grade 7 by my peers. When I enrolled for secondary school at Churchill Boys High School (2008-2013), chess was not my first preferred choice for clubs. The whole of January during form 1 I attended French club meetings only,