11:22 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: If ZANU PF were the opposition, wouldn’t they see a crisis in Zimbabwe?

My most trusted dictionary defines ‘crisis’ as, “An unstable situation, in political, social, economic, or military affairs”. Over the past three months, Zimbabwe – as well as regional and global countries, and personalities, that are concerned about the country and the welfare of its citizens – has been embroiled in a seemingly endless vicious debate