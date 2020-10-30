14:29 by Zimbabwe Briefing Have your say: Is South Africa best placed to spearhead Zim mediation?

Zimbabwe is on the tip of an iceberg with a deteriorating economy, abuse of human rights and the shrinking of democratic space as the ruling ZANU PF government seems determined to entrench a one-party state system. As this is happening, the opposition and civil society have been calling for outside help, particularly the regional body SADC to take an initiative in bringing sanity to Zimbabwe.