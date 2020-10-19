8:23 by Zimbabwe Vigil Have your say: Kangaroo courts for a gangster regime – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

Zanu PF has never quite got the hang of the rule of law. It believes the law is what the party says it is: after all, the party is the ruler. This is not surprising. It is a widely-held view in many countries. Certainly it’s a guiding principle of nominal communist governments, even when, like China and Russia, they emerge from the communist egg as rapacious capitalists.