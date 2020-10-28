8:25 by Global Witness Have your say: Kunzvi Dam project still on track; Zimbabwe hoping to deepen cooperation with China: diplomat

While there were reports that the construction of the Kunzvi Dam in Zimbabwe has stalled after the government failed to make payments to the Chinese constructors, the Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Zimbabwe in China told the Global Times in an exclusive interview that the project is still on track despite some financial difficulties.