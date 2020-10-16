14:55 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: Kurauone slaps govt with RTGS$2 million lawsuit over unlawful arrest

MDC-Alliance party youth leader Godfrey Kurauone has slapped President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government and other accomplices with a RTGS$2.4 million lawsuit over his unlawful arrest, detention and malicious prosecution, which resulted in him spending more than 40 days in prison before he was acquitted.