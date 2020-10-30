13:06 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: Minister dodges jail time after compensating police brutality victim

Hon. Kazembe had been given an ultimatum by Harare Magistrate Tilda Mazhande to pay Mandoza or be sentenced to serve 60 days in prison. The ultimatum was issued after Hon. Kazembe reneged on complying with a court order compelling him to compensate Mandoza for damages which he suffered when he was assaulted by some law enforcement agents two years ago.