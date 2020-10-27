27.10.2020 8:44
by Staff Reporter

Mliswa reports Police Commissioner General to ZACC

In my capacity as Member of Parliament, and indeed as a citizen of Zimbabwe, and in my mandated role of legislation, representation and oversight, I hereby officially request your good office to conduct a grand scale investigation into certain allegations of corruption and abuse of office as raised against the ZRP Commissioner-General G. T. Matanga.

Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga

 

Read full report: ZRP Matanga ZACC Mliswa via Kukurigo

