27.10.2020
8:44
Mliswa reports Police Commissioner General to ZACC
In my capacity as Member of Parliament, and indeed as a citizen of Zimbabwe, and in my mandated role of legislation, representation and oversight, I hereby officially request your good office to conduct a grand scale investigation into certain allegations of corruption and abuse of office as raised against the ZRP Commissioner-General G. T. Matanga.
Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga
Read full report: ZRP Matanga ZACC Mliswa via Kukurigo
