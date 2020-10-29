11:51 by Reuters Have your say: ‘Potholes’ from the past help drought-hit Zimbabwean farmers save water

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - For 18 years, Thokozile Ncube has been planting her crops in manure-filled holes covered with straw - and every year, she grows enough to feed her family, as other farmers in Zimbabwe’s drought-prone Matobo district watch their crops shrivel.