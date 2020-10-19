The squad for the series against Zimbabwe has been announced

Announcing the squad during a press conference, Misbah-ul-Haq said that some senior players have been dropped and replaced by young players.
He said that no team should be taken lightly, there is effort, make a good and balanced team.
Misbah said that it has been a year since he played ODI cricket so he will not experiment much but he has tried to give more opportunities to the youth in T20.
He said that players like Haider Ali and Khushdal would be given more opportunities.
The Pakistan cricket team will consist of the following players:
Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Fakhr Zaman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Imamul Haq, Khushdal Shah, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Emad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Fahim Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Musa Khan and Wahab Riaz
Wasim Qadri, Islamabad based Senior Sports Journalist and Host Television show can follow on Twitter at @jaranwaliya