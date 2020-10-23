15:43 by Wasim Qadri Have your say: We will defeat Pakistan following the plan, Says Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza, a 34-year-old Zimbabwean player born in Sialkot, Pakistan, told Pakistani media in an interview that "before we came to Pakistan, we had devised a plan which the entire team would follow and lead to victory." Present a better game that we try.