14:01 by Wasim Qadri Have your say: Will return to home with victory, says Chigumbura

Zimbabwe all-rounder Elton Chigumbura interacting with the media through video link, the former captain responded to a question from The Zimbabwean; “ Will return home with victory, and it's not difficult, just need to try, the whole team is in best form. So, fans must be hopeful they will get to see a good game.”