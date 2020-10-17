7:16 by Martin Have your say: Zimbabwe Doctors, Nurses Decry Government Rule That Aims to Curb Health Sector Brain Drain

Download Audio HARARE, ZIMABABWE – Doctors and nurses in Zimbabwe are challenging a Ministry of Health rule they say impedes their ability to leave the country. The ministry said last month that health care workers must get official signatures to receive a “Certificate of Good Standing” – a needed reference to get work abroad. A doctors group