Have your say: Zimbabwe to Make Foreign Contacts, Allegations of Torture, Abduction Illegal

HARARE, ZIMBABWE - Rights groups in Zimbabwe say the government is targeting critics with a planned amendment to the Criminal Law Act. The new law would, among other things, make it illegal for Zimbabweans to have unauthorized communications with foreign governments or to make unsubstantiated claims of torture or abduction. Analysts say authorities appear to be going after charities and the political opposition.