After three years: Whither Operation Restore Legacy

EMMERSON MNANGAGWA completes three tumultuous years at State House on 24 November 2020, as President of Zimbabwe, having been sworn into the office backed by tanks and bullets on the same date in 2017 following a military coup, dubbed “Operation Restore Legacy”, that deposed former and late President Robert Mugabe.