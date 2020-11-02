6:30 by Martin Have your say: Curious business indeed – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/50551886306/sizes/m/ The first curious thing about the Henrietta Rushwaya case is how she got the job of President of the Miners’ Federation after a stint as boss of the Football Association ended in disgrace over the fixing of international matches. Of course having connections with the Mnangagwa family wouldn’t have been a handicap . .