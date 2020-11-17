14:25 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: False start to hearing of Chin’ono’s bail appeal

HIGH Court Judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi on Tuesday 17 November 2020 postponed hearing of detained freelance journalist Hopewell Chin’ono’s bail appeal to Wednesday 18 November 2020 to allow himself ample time to go through the anti-corruption campaigner’s request to be set free.