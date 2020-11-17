12:29 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: High court hears Chin’ono’s bail appeal

FREELANCE journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has asked the High Court to order his release on bail by filing an appeal against Harare Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa’s decision to dismiss his freedom bid saying she grossly erred and misdirected herself by not setting him free on charges of defeating or obstructing the course of justice.