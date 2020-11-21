12:20 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: Judge ends Chin’ono 17-day detention

HIGH Court Judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi on Friday 20 November 2020 set free Hopewell Chin’ono, a freelance journalist and an anti-corruption campaigner, who had spent 17 days in detention after he was arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police officers and charged with defeating or obstructing the course of justice.