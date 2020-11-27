Michael Nyamazana declared Chartered Secretary of the Year

Cater ForYou managing director Leonora Mawire was declared runner-up. Past presidents and long serving members of the institute John Chikura and Richards Summers were presented with certificates of appreciation from the institute and Corporate Governance Institute Global, of which ICSAZ is a division, at the same event.
Reading the citation prior to presenting Mr Nyamazana with the Chartered /Secretary of the Year trophy, ICSAZ secretary and chief executive Lovemore Gomera said he had more than 30 years working experience in East and Southern Africa.
He was on the Southern African Development Community (SADC) roster of key experts in investment, the public sector and investment climate reforms.
He had been actively involved in developing the SADC investment promotion and development policies since 2014. In 2019 he completed the development of the Foreign Direct Investment Promotion Strategy and Investment Portal for the SADC Region.
He had handled a variety of European Union and African Development Bank assignments as team leader, project coordinator/manager or key expert.
In 2016 he was the financial specialist spearheading the development of the Zimbabwe Investment Policy and Investment Brand by the Ministry of Macroeconomic Planning and Investment Planning.
After 19 years in banking and corporate finance, including five years with the International Finance Corporation, he had in 2004 teamed up with a colleague to set up Africa Corporate Advisors to facilitate the flow of foreign direct investment and general development assistance in East and Southern Africa.
Dr Gomera said he had extensive experience in investment policy formulation and reforms and private sector development. He was a highly experienced project manager.
“He is an excellent team player and team leader, a registered public accountant and a certified banker,” he said.
Mr Nyamazana could hardly believe that, having been runner-up for the award in 2001, all these years later he was being honoured as the Chartered Secretary of the Year.
“I would have thought the award would have come to a much younger person. I’m knocking on the door of 60,” Mr Nyamazana (59) said.
He expressed his appreciation of the award. “It’s always very encouraging when you get recognition,” he said.
In his citation for the runner-up award, Dr Gomera said Leonora Mawire had distinguished herself in governance and accounting.
She was the founder and director of two business entities, Cater For You, which was a catering company, and Consulting Service, an accounting service and tax advisory service.
“In 2019, despite the economic recession in the country, she successfully managed and grew Cater For You by 80 percent. The Consulting Service (Pvt) Ltd offered secretarial, tax and accounting services to 28 entities with a combined asset base of over US$ 500 million,” he said.Post published in: Featured