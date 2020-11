6:39 by VOA Studio 7 Have your say: ‘No Changes in USA, Zimbabwe Relations Under Biden Administration’

Reverend Raphael Mthombeni, a Zimbabwean living in Dallas, Texas, says there won't be any changes in relations between USA and Zimbabwe after President-Elect, Joseph Biden, is sworn in as president in January next year. He sent this video to VOA Zimbabwe Service's Gibbs Dube.