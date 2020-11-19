On world toilet day, accelerate implementation of measures to ensure sustainable sanitation

The aspiration to have safe toilets and achieve sanitation for all is
contained in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6,
which is pivotal to helping break taboos around toilets and making
sanitation for all a global development priority.World Toilet Day, which is a UN designated day is commemorated each
year on 19 November to inspire action to tackle the global sanitation
crisis and raise awareness of the 4.2 billion people living without
access to safely managed sanitation.
Through a resolution which was adopted in July 2013 declaring World
Toilet Day, the UN seeks to encourage member states and other
stakeholders to encourage behavioural change and the implementation of
policies to increase access to sanitation among people, along with a
call to end the practice of open-air defecation, which is harmful to
public health.
Commemorated under the theme “Sustainable Sanitation and Climate
Change”, World Toilet Day reminds us that sustainable sanitation,
clean water and hand washing facilities help in protecting and
maintaining our health and stop the spread of deadly infectious
diseases and viruses such as Coronavirus and other waterborne
diseases.
This year’s theme for World Toilet Day implores us to focus on
sustainable sanitation and climate change and with the new threat
posed to sanitation by climate change, everyone must commit to
provision of toilets that effectively captures human waste in a safe,
accessible and dignified setting.
In Zimbabwe, recent revelations contained in a report entitled
“Management of Sewage Systems by the Urban Local Authorities under the
Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing”
published by the Auditor-General’s Office are unsettling.
The forthright report revealed that the majority of people living in
Zimbabwe’s main urban suburbs were exposed to drinking
sewage-contaminated water due to poor sanitation management systems
provided by local authorities.
The Auditor-General’s assessment reflects the adverse health effects
caused by poor sanitation and water supply.
ZLHR is worried by the perennial failure of local authorities and
central government to manage sanitation systems in the country and to
allocate adequate financial resources, which sadly has led to
unnecessary loss of lives due to the outbreak of some waterborne
diseases such as cholera, typhoid and diarrhoea, which are preventable
diseases that can only be eradicated when sanitation is properly
managed.
It is saddening to note that these violations are taking place at a
time when enjoyment of the right to a clean environment is now
explicitly guaranteed in section 73 of the Constitution and in section
77 of the Constitution which provides for the right to safe, clean and
potable water.
With livelihoods at stake due to the serious consequence of the
coronavirus pandemic, ZLHR urges local and central government to
ensure the realisation of the human right to sanitation through:
Ensuring that everyone has access to a safe toilet and sustainable
sanitation that can withstand climate change and keep communities
healthy and functioning;
Adequate allocation of resources by local authorities and central
government to provide clean running water and sanitary environs to
curb the spread of deadly diseases;
Local authorities fully account for all the funds charged to
ratepayers for water and sewerage in order to progressively contribute
towards the realisation of the right to a clean environment, health
care and safe, clean and potable water.