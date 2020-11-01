9:11 by Wasim Qadri Have your say: Pakistani umpires left everyone behind in ICC cricket records

Umpires from Pakistan have set a new record in all three formats during the Pakistan-Zimbabwe cricket series. In the T20 format, Pakistan's Ahsan Raza is the umpire in most matches. Aleem Dar has now become the umpire who has officiated most of the Test and ODI matches.