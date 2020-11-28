Parliament Invites Expressions of Interest in a Consultancy

DEVELOPMENT OF A FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC PLAN FOR THE
AFRICAN PARLIAMENTARY NETWORK AGAINST CORRUPTION (APNAC) ZIMBABWE
The Parliament of Zimbabwe has republished its invitation for qualified consultants to submit Expressions of Interest in providing the above consultancy services.
The deadline for submission of Expression of Interest (EOI), CV and copies of educational certificates, is no later than Monday 7th December 2020 at 10:30 am (local time).
APNAC Zimbabwe was established to strengthen parliamentary capacity to fight corruption and promote good governance.
The overall objective of this consultancy is to conduct background assessments and facilitate the development of a comprehensive 5-year Strategic Plan for the period 2021-2025 to ensure that APNAC fulfils its mandate.
For more information
The complete invitation is available on the Veritas website [link]. It provides full information on the background to the invitation, the nature of the services required and how to submit applications.
Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied.