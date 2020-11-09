Public Hearings This Week on Young Persons Access to Reproductive Health Care

PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 43/2020
Public Hearings Monday 9th to Thursday 12th November:
Age of Consent to Accessing Reproductive Healthcare Services
By Young Persons in Zimbabwe
The National Assembly’s Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care and the Senate’s Thematic Committee on HIV and AIDS will hold joint public hearings on the petition by Advocacy Core Team on the age of consent to accessing reproductive healthcare services by young persons in Zimbabwe. The public hearings will be from Monday 9th to Thursday 12th November 2020. Committee members will split into three teams in order to ensure that public hearings are held in all provinces, as shown in the following tables:
Team 1
Matabeleland North and South, Bulawayo
|Date
|Place
|Venue
|Time
|09 November
|Hwange
|Lwendulu Hall
|1100hrs-1300hrs
|10 November
|Bubi
|Tatazela Hall Inyathi
|0900hrs-1100hrs
|10 November
|Nkayi
|Agape Mission
|1400hrs-1600hrs
|11 November
|Gwanda
|Gwanda Hotel
|0900hrs-1100hrs
|11 November
|Plumtree
|Plumtree Community Hall
|1430hrs-1630hrs
|12 November
|Bulawayo
|Nkulumane Hall
|0900hrs-1100hrs
|12 November
|Bulawayo
|Pumula South Hall
|1400hrs- 1600hrs
Team 2
Mashonaland East, Central and West, Harare
|Date
|Place
|Venue
|Time
|09 November
|Wedza
|Wedza Sunshine Inn
|1000hrs-1200hrs
|09 November
|Marondera
|Mbuya Nehanda Hall
|1430hrs-1630hrs
|10 November
|Bindura
|Chipadze Hall
|1000hrs-1200hrs
|10 November
|Mt Darwin
|Mt Darwin Community Hall
|1400hrs-1600hrs
|11 November
|Karoi
|Chikangwe Community Hall
|1000hrs-1200hrs
|11 November
|Chinhoyi
|Cooksey Hall
|1400hrs-1600hrs
|12 November
|Chitungwiza
|Unit L Hall
|1000hrs-1200hrs
|12 November
|Harare
|City Sports Centre
|1430hrs-1630hrs
Team 3
Midlands, Masvingo and Manicaland
|Date
|Place
|Venue
|Time
|09 November
|Gokwe
|Gokwe Community Hall
|1030hrs-1230hrs
|10 November
|Gweru
|Mkoba Hall
|0900hrs-1100hrs
|10 November
|Gweru
|Gweru Main Theatre Hall
|1400hrs-1600hrs
|11/ November
|Masvingo
|Mucheke Hall
|0900hrs-1100hrs
|11/ November
|Bikita
|Better Schools Program
Nyika Hall
|1400hrs-1600hrs
|12 November
|Mutare
|Sakubva Beit Hall
|0900hrs-1100hrs
|12 November
|Rusape
|Vengere 602 Hall Makoni
|1400hrs-1600hrs
ALL THOSE WHO WILL BE PUTTING ON MILITARY UNIFORMS, SIGNS OF RANKS, FLAGS OR BADGES AND POLITICAL PARTY REGALIA WILL NOT HAVE ACCESS TO THE PUBLIC HEARING.
The public hearings will at all times comply with the Ministry of Health and Child Care COVID 19 Regulations as outlined in Statutory Instruments 99 and 110 regarding the observing of social distancing, sanitization, temperature screening and wearing of facial masks.
- a)Only 100 participants will be allowed at any one time,
- b)Where more than 100 participants want to attend, they will only be allowed in groups that comply with the requirements,
- c)All participants must be wearing facial masks,
- d)Appropriate social distancing will be observed.
ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC ARE URGED TO OBSERVE THESE REQUIREMENTS WHICH WILL BE MONITORED BY THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND CHILD WELFARE TEAMS.
The public, interested groups and organizations are invited to attend these consultations.
Written submissions and correspondences are welcome and should be addressed to:
The Clerk of Parliament
Attention: Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development
P.O. Box CY 298
Causeway
Harare
Submissions can also be made by email through email addresses:
Telephone: (04) 700181-8, 252936-49
Further information can be obtained from Public Relations Officer Ms Njovana 07796 74426.
Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied.Post published in: Featured