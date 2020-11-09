9.11.2020 13:44
by Veritas

Public Hearings This Week on Young Persons Access to Reproductive Health Care

BILL WATCH

PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 43/2020

Public Hearings Monday 9th to Thursday 12th November:

Age of Consent to Accessing Reproductive Healthcare Services

By Young Persons in Zimbabwe

The National Assembly’s Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care and the Senate’s Thematic Committee on HIV and AIDS will hold joint public hearings on the petition by Advocacy Core Team on the age of consent to accessing reproductive healthcare services by young persons in Zimbabwe.  The public hearings will be from Monday 9th to Thursday 12th November 2020.  Committee members will split into three teams in order to ensure that public hearings are held in all provinces, as shown in the following tables:

Team 1

Matabeleland North and South, Bulawayo

 

Date Place Venue Time
09 November Hwange Lwendulu Hall 1100hrs-1300hrs
10 November Bubi Tatazela Hall Inyathi 0900hrs-1100hrs
10 November Nkayi Agape Mission 1400hrs-1600hrs
11 November Gwanda Gwanda Hotel 0900hrs-1100hrs
11 November Plumtree Plumtree Community Hall 1430hrs-1630hrs
12 November Bulawayo Nkulumane Hall 0900hrs-1100hrs
12 November Bulawayo Pumula South Hall 1400hrs- 1600hrs

 

Team 2

Mashonaland East, Central and West, Harare

 

Date Place Venue Time
09 November Wedza Wedza Sunshine Inn 1000hrs-1200hrs
09 November Marondera Mbuya Nehanda Hall 1430hrs-1630hrs
10 November Bindura Chipadze Hall 1000hrs-1200hrs
10 November Mt Darwin Mt Darwin Community Hall 1400hrs-1600hrs
11 November Karoi Chikangwe Community Hall 1000hrs-1200hrs
11 November Chinhoyi Cooksey Hall 1400hrs-1600hrs
12 November Chitungwiza Unit L Hall 1000hrs-1200hrs
12 November Harare City Sports Centre 1430hrs-1630hrs

 

Team 3

Midlands, Masvingo and Manicaland

 

Date Place Venue Time
09 November Gokwe Gokwe Community Hall 1030hrs-1230hrs
10 November Gweru Mkoba Hall 0900hrs-1100hrs
10 November Gweru Gweru Main Theatre Hall 1400hrs-1600hrs
11/ November Masvingo Mucheke Hall 0900hrs-1100hrs
11/ November Bikita Better Schools Program

Nyika Hall

 1400hrs-1600hrs
12 November Mutare Sakubva Beit Hall 0900hrs-1100hrs
12 November Rusape Vengere 602 Hall Makoni 1400hrs-1600hrs

 

ALL THOSE WHO WILL BE PUTTING ON MILITARY UNIFORMS, SIGNS OF RANKS, FLAGS OR BADGES AND POLITICAL PARTY REGALIA WILL NOT HAVE ACCESS TO THE PUBLIC HEARING.

The public hearings will at all times comply with the Ministry of Health and Child Care COVID 19 Regulations as outlined in Statutory Instruments 99 and 110 regarding the observing of social distancing, sanitization, temperature screening and wearing of facial masks.

  1. a)Only 100 participants will be allowed at any one time,
  2. b)Where more than 100 participants want to attend, they will only be allowed in groups that comply with the requirements,
  3. c)All participants must be wearing facial masks,
  4. d)Appropriate social distancing will be observed.

ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC ARE URGED TO OBSERVE THESE REQUIREMENTS WHICH WILL BE MONITORED BY THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND CHILD WELFARE TEAMS.

The public, interested groups and organizations are invited to attend these consultations.

Written submissions and correspondences are welcome and should be addressed to:

The Clerk of Parliament

Attention: Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development

P.O. Box CY 298

Causeway

Harare

Submissions can also be made by email through email addresses:

[email protected]

Telephone: (04) 700181-8, 252936-49

Further information can be obtained from  Public Relations Officer Ms Njovana  07796 74426.

