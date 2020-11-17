19:06 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: Two years later, ZCTU leaders acquitted over tax protest

MUTARE Magistrate Sekai Chiundura on Friday 13 November 2020 acquitted 19 Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) leaders who had been on trial since 2018 for allegedly protesting against the high cost of living in Zimbabwe and the imposition of a 2% transactions tax by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.