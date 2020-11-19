6:58 by US News Have your say: United States colleges receive more Zimbabwean students

Harare – The number of Zimbabwean students studying in the United States increased by 2.5 percent to 1,377 students in the 2019-20 academic year, according to the 2020 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange. Zimbabwe remains the 6th leading country of origin for students in the United States from sub-Saharan Africa.