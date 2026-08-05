Zimbabwean billionaire Simon Rudland doubles down on agro-processing with new $25 million citrus plant near South Africa’s border

Zimbabwean billionaire Simon Rudland has expanded his industrial footprint with the commissioning of a $25 million citrus processing plant in Beitbridge, marking his second major agro-processing investment in recent months as he bets on adding more value to Zimbabwe’s agricultural commodities.
- Zimbabwean billionaire Simon Rudland has commissioned a $25 million citrus processing plant in Beitbridge, expanding his push into agricultural value addition.
- The investment follows the launch of a $102 million tobacco processing plant, reinforcing his strategy of processing commodities locally rather than exporting raw produce.
- The facility will produce citrus juice, essential oils and livestock feed while creating up to 1,500 jobs over the next five years.
- The project supports Zimbabwe’s industrialisation drive by boosting exports, strengthening local manufacturing and capturing more value from its agricultural sector.
Situated in Beitbridge, Zimbabwe’s busiest border town with South Africa, the plant is expected to process citrus fruit into juice, essential oils and stock feed for domestic and regional markets, while strengthening supply chains for local manufacturers including Schweppes Zimbabwe.
Beyond the investment itself, the project reflects a growing trend among African industrialists to move further down the value chain by processing agricultural produce locally, creating higher-value exports and reducing dependence on raw commodity shipments.
Building more than a processing plant
Orangeville’s investment extends beyond the factory. The company is developing a 5,000-hectare citrus estate near Beitbridge to secure a reliable supply of fruit while expanding partnerships with contract farmers, creating an integrated production model that combines farming, processing and distribution.
The processing plant currently employs about 350 workers, with employment projected to rise to 1,500 over the next five years as investment in the project increases from $25 million to about $40 million.
Besides producing citrus juice, the facility will extract orange essential oils for the cosmetics and fragrance industries while converting citrus waste into livestock feed, allowing the company to diversify revenue streams and minimise production waste.
Why the investment matters
While Zimbabwe has long been recognised as a major producer of citrus and tobacco, much of the value generated from these industries has historically been captured outside the country through overseas processing.
By investing in downstream manufacturing, companies can earn higher margins from products such as fruit juice, concentrates and essential oils while creating more skilled jobs and strengthening domestic industrial capacity.
The strategy also helps reduce post-harvest losses, extends product shelf life and gives exporters greater flexibility to serve regional and international markets.
For Zimbabwe, which has prioritised industrialisation and export diversification in recent years, investments such as Orangeville’s support efforts to retain more value within the local economy rather than exporting fresh produce alone.
Strategic location
The choice of Beitbridge is no coincidence. The town sits along one of southern Africa’s busiest trade corridors, linking Zimbabwe with South Africa, its largest trading partner, and providing efficient road access to regional markets.
Its location offers logistics advantages for both sourcing citrus from surrounding farming areas and distributing processed products across the Southern African Development Community (SADC).
The citrus investment is the latest addition to Rudland’s expanding business empire, which spans agriculture, manufacturing, logistics, mining, finance and tobacco across Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
His recent investments suggest a deliberate strategy of building industrial businesses around Zimbabwe’s strongest agricultural sectors.
Rather than simply increasing production, the focus has shifted to capturing more value from every tonne harvested by processing commodities locally before they reach export markets.
That approach mirrors a broader shift taking place across Africa, where governments and private investors are increasingly promoting value addition as a way to boost export earnings, create jobs and reduce reliance on raw commodity exports.
As competition for agricultural markets intensifies, the ability to process products closer to the source is becoming an increasingly important advantage, one Rudland appears determined to build into his growing industrial portfolio.