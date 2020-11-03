15:16 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Zimbabwean politically exposed persons (PEPs) must explain source of their wealth

The Anti-Corruption Trust of Southern Africa (ACT-SA) is worried that Zimbabwean high profile individuals, particularly Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs), have nothing to show in terms of integrity. More to the point, they are not exemplary but exist to poison the future generation, through being involved in acts of corruption and other underhand dealings.