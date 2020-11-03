Zimbabwe’s trade balance slips as pandemic drags on

According to the statistics agency, the country exported goods worth 398.8 million dollars during the month, less than the value of its imports which stood at 441.4 million dollars.
The imports were up by nine percent compared to August, while exports increased by 2.4 percent from 389.3 million the previous month.
“While a positive trade balance was maintained for the four months in a row at the end of 2019, the trade balance has been negative from February to September 2020,” Zimstat said.
Minerals and tobacco are among Zimbabwe's top major exports, while raw materials and equipment, electricity and fuel rank high among imports.