17:04 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: As long as Zimbabweans accept crumbs from ruling elites’table, we will forever suffer

I am sure we have all heard those nearly hysterical screams of unbridled joy - echoing throughout our neighbourhoods - whenever electricity supply is restored, usually after a long spell of load shedding, or a technical fault, as residents freely express transports of excitement and jubilation, after enduring hours of stress and exertion of cooking on the fire, businesses crippled as essential equipment would largely be electricity-driven (and, options, such as generators, being economically unviable), lack of television, and other frustrating inconveniences.